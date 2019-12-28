Punjab: Ayurvedic docs in 5 districts being paid below DC rates

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:51 IST

Sangrur Newly recruited ayurvedic medical officers in five districts are getting pay that is less than Deputy Commissioner (DC) rates or labour rates during their probation period. The DC rates work out to be ₹13,947 per month, but doctors in Ferozepur, Amritsar, Patiala, Gurdaspur and Ludhiana districts are just getting ₹10,300. These ayurvedic medical officers are seeking pay in the full scale of MBBS and BDS doctors.

“The government has said doctors will receive full pay during their probation period, but Ayush doctors, who are also part of the health system, are being excluded from the criteria of receiving full salary during their probation. We are being paid even less than the DC rates,” said an ayurvedic medical officer, seeking anonymity.

He claimed, “Punjab and Haryana high court has also clarified that doctors, working in different departments, are also eligible for full pay during their probation period.”

Punjab Ayurvedic Medical Service Association (PAMSA) chief said, “We are demanding that the probation period of these medical officers be reduced from three years to two years and they be given full salary during this period, like other medical officers of the health department.”

Punjab ayurveda director Dr Rakesh Sharma said, “All ayurvedic doctors are getting pay according to the directions of the finance department. These five districts are paying less, may be due to some local issues. The issue will be addressed soon.” Labour department principal secretary VK Janjua said he would look into the matter if he received a complaint.