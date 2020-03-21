e-paper
Punjab: Buses run empty day after roadways restores services on 50 major routes

Punjab: Buses run empty day after roadways restores services on 50 major routes

cities Updated: Mar 21, 2020 22:10 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Even as the Punjab government restored roadways buses on 50 major routes on Friday a day after public transport, except taxis, was suspended in the state in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, buses on Saturday were seen ferrying a handful of passengers, especially in the Doaba region.

The transport department is now running buses from bus stands after a gap of 30 minutes, allowing a maximum of 50 persons to travel in a vehicle.

In Doaba, most of the buses were seen carrying just 5 to 10 persons.

“The roadways is plying buses on major destinations like Delhi, Chandigarh and Jammu besides some of the districts. Of the 1,800 buses, we are plying only 300 buses to facilitate the public. We are also providing sanitisers to passengers before boarding the bus,” said Punjab Roadways general manager (Jalandhar 1) Parneet Minhas


Private buses, autos challaned

Some private buses, autorickshaws and tempos were seen plying on roads in Jalandhar district on Saturday, in violation of the government’s directions.

Traffic police imposed fine on three buses and seven autorickshaws.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP traffic) Gagensh Kumar said a drive has been launched against such violations.


Flight suspended from Adampur

The SpiceJet on Saturday suspended the Adampur-Delhi flight. The airline will not ply the online flight on Sunday as well.

Adampur airport director Kewal Krishan said the airline suspended the flight after receiving a low number of passengers on Saturday.

