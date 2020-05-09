e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab CM Amarinder writes to PM; seeks MSP of Rs 2,902 for paddy

Punjab CM Amarinder writes to PM; seeks MSP of Rs 2,902 for paddy

In his letter to the PM, the CM said that the state had already written to the Union agriculture ministry seeking the new MSP, as calculated by Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, against last year’s MSP of Rs 1,835 per quintal

chandigarh Updated: May 09, 2020 00:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider fixing a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,902 per quintal for paddy and Rs 100 per quintal to be given as incentive bonus to check stubble burning. The CM has cited challenges faced due to labour shortage and the need for ensuring food security in view of the covid-19 pandemic.

In his letter to the PM, the CM said that the state had already written to the Union agriculture ministry seeking the new MSP, as calculated by Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, against last year’s MSP of Rs 1,835 per quintal.

“Given the need to ensure food safety in the time of the present pandemic, it is imperative that farmers may be given the appropriate price signal by announcing a remunerative MSP for paddy,” Amarinder’s letter says, adding, “It is unlikely that we will see much seasonal labour coming from UP and Bihar for paddy transplantation due to covid.”

The CM expressed concern at the serious challenges this could pose for farming operations in the paddy season, besides leading to escalation in labour costs. He also underscored the importance of providing farmers a non-burning bonus at the rate of Rs 100 per quintal to meet their expenses in handling of paddy straw, thus preventing its burning. In this context, he also pointed to Supreme Court directions, asking the Centre and the states to work out an incentive structure to check paddy stubble burning.

top news
Covid-19: Only severe cases to be tested before discharge, says Centre
Covid-19: Only severe cases to be tested before discharge, says Centre
Stranded Indians won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns: Govt
Stranded Indians won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns: Govt
Flights carrying 335 evacuees from Riyadh, Bahrain land in Kerala
Flights carrying 335 evacuees from Riyadh, Bahrain land in Kerala
‘Army won’t be deployed in Mumbai, will fight Covid-19 together’: Thackeray
‘Army won’t be deployed in Mumbai, will fight Covid-19 together’: Thackeray
Pak army major, 6 soldiers killed in landmine blast in south Balochistan
Pak army major, 6 soldiers killed in landmine blast in south Balochistan
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Covid update: Rising cases in CAPF; Rahul Vs Centre; China ready for probe
Covid update: Rising cases in CAPF; Rahul Vs Centre; China ready for probe
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In