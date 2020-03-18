e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab CM appeals religious organisations to keep gathering under 50

Punjab CM appeals religious organisations to keep gathering under 50

chandigarh Updated: Mar 18, 2020 22:30 IST
Hindustan Times, CHANDIGARH
Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday appealed to religious organisations and dera heads to keep gatherings under 50 in support of the government’s efforts to check the spread of coronavirus.

The CM said though there is only one confirmed case in Punjab, the government cannot afford to be complacent in the face of the globally- spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The CM said the government was mulling giving bail to those convicted of minor offences and parole to those who had spent considerable time in jails in line with the Supreme Court advisory that talked about decongesting prisons. “However, the final decision would depend on the courts and the state advocate general Atul Nanda was taking up the matter with the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court,” said Amarinder.

The government was also ready to look into providing mid-day meals to students at homes or, alternatively, putting money into their accounts, though no such request had been received so far, said Amarinder.

He said the state had adequate life support system and medicines. A total of 1,700 isolation beds are available at the hostel of Gyan Sagar Medical College, Rajpura, dedicated for the purpose, the CM added.

