Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur extend #VaisakhiAtHome greetings during Covid-19 times

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 12:50 IST

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday extended greetings on Vaisakhi and urged people to celebrate the festival at home.

“I wish all a very Happy Vaisakhi. This day marks the celebration of the harvest and the establishment of the Khalsa. Today let us all do #ArdasAt11 for Sarbat Da Bhala. #VaisakhiAtHome,” Capt Amarinder Singh tweeted.

In his tweet, Singh also asked people to pray for the frontline warriors and those who are battling COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Many wishes to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. May the festival of new aspirations bring new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone’s life.”

Union food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal extended greetings on Vaisakhi and urged people to stay at home in a video message in Punjabi on Twitter.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also wished people on Vaisakhi. In a tweet in Hindi, he wrote, “Best wishes and hearty congratulations to all the people in the country on this holy festival of Vaisakhi.”

‘WON’T FORGET COURAGE OF MARTYRS’

Modi paid tribute to martyrs who lost their lives in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and said, “I bow to those martyrs who were killed mercilessly in Jallianwala Bagh on this day. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice. Their valour will inspire Indians for the years to come.”

The Prime Minister also shared a picture of his earlier visit to Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April, 13, 1919, when troops of the British Indian Army, under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer, fired into a crowd of unarmed protesters and pilgrims who had gathered in Amritsar on Baisakhi.

The crowd had assembled peacefully at the venue to condemn the arrest of two national leaders, Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew, when they were fired at.

British government records say 379 people were killed, while 1,200 were wounded in the firing. Other sources place the number of dead at well over 1,000.