e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur extend #VaisakhiAtHome greetings during Covid-19 times

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur extend #VaisakhiAtHome greetings during Covid-19 times

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes the festival of new aspirations brings new energy and enthusiasm in everyone’s life; pays tribute to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs

chandigarh Updated: Apr 13, 2020 12:50 IST
PTI AND ANI
PTI AND ANI
Hindustantimes
         

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday extended greetings on Vaisakhi and urged people to celebrate the festival at home.

“I wish all a very Happy Vaisakhi. This day marks the celebration of the harvest and the establishment of the Khalsa. Today let us all do #ArdasAt11 for Sarbat Da Bhala. #VaisakhiAtHome,” Capt Amarinder Singh tweeted.

In his tweet, Singh also asked people to pray for the frontline warriors and those who are battling COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Many wishes to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. May the festival of new aspirations bring new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone’s life.”

Union food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal extended greetings on Vaisakhi and urged people to stay at home in a video message in Punjabi on Twitter.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also wished people on Vaisakhi. In a tweet in Hindi, he wrote, “Best wishes and hearty congratulations to all the people in the country on this holy festival of Vaisakhi.”

‘WON’T FORGET COURAGE OF MARTYRS’

Modi paid tribute to martyrs who lost their lives in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and said, “I bow to those martyrs who were killed mercilessly in Jallianwala Bagh on this day. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice. Their valour will inspire Indians for the years to come.”

The Prime Minister also shared a picture of his earlier visit to Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April, 13, 1919, when troops of the British Indian Army, under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer, fired into a crowd of unarmed protesters and pilgrims who had gathered in Amritsar on Baisakhi.

The crowd had assembled peacefully at the venue to condemn the arrest of two national leaders, Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew, when they were fired at.

British government records say 379 people were killed, while 1,200 were wounded in the firing. Other sources place the number of dead at well over 1,000.

top news
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Ministers back in offices as Centre debates lockdown decision
Ministers back in offices as Centre debates lockdown decision
Life after lockdown: What government plans to do post-April 14
Life after lockdown: What government plans to do post-April 14
2021 Toyota Harrier: All you need to know about the new SUV
2021 Toyota Harrier: All you need to know about the new SUV
Coronavirus Update: Election Commissioners forgo 30% salary for a year
Coronavirus Update: Election Commissioners forgo 30% salary for a year
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
‘On what basis can he be selected’: Gambhir on Dhoni’s comeback chances
‘On what basis can he be selected’: Gambhir on Dhoni’s comeback chances
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news