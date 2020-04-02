e-paper
Home / Cities / Covid-19: Punjab CM’s pic on relief material bags stirs up row

Covid-19: Punjab CM’s pic on relief material bags stirs up row

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said there was no need to waste precious time and delay distribution of essential items by packaging them with the chief minister’s picture.

cities Updated: Apr 02, 2020 00:06 IST
Vishal Rambani
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Bag with picture of CM captain Amarinder Singh is used to distribute relief material for Covid -19. (HT photo)
         

A picture of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on the relief material bag has stirred up a row with the opposition terming it “self-promotion” in time of pandemic.

The department has dispatched 15 lakh bags, each containing 10kg wheat flour, 2kg dal (lentils) and 2kg sugar, at a cost of Rs 70 crore to the state exchequer. The material is packed in a bag having a picture of Amarinder in folded hands, with the tagline ‘A small effort of Punjab government to deal with Covid-19’. These bags will be supplied to 15 lakh families, which are not covered under the public distribution system (PDS).

Leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly and AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema said, “The CM and his cabinet colleagues have failed on all fronts during the past three years and they are trying to take political mileage through Covid-19 relief.”

He also alleged discrimination in distribution of relief material at the village level, saying a large number of needy families are being ignored. “While opposition MLAs are not allowed to leave home, Congress ministers and legislators are distributing the relief material in bags having picture of CM to their supporters. It’s not a social service, but self-promotion by the CM at the cost of tax payers’ money in the time of pandemic,” said Cheema.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said there was no need to waste precious time and delay distribution of essential items by packaging them with the chief minister’s picture. “There will be many opportunities to put the CM’s picture on a variety of things, but in today’s crisis, such actions should be avoided.”

MINISTER JUSTIFIES MOVE

Food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu justified the move, saying: “The CM’s picture is needed to differentiate the Covid-19 relief material. The state is also distributing atta-dal under the PDS. DCs are distributing ration from money released under CM’s relief fund. A picture is needed to differentiate the Covid-19 relief material, so that it is not used under PDS. If all material is distributed in similar packets, there are chances of bungling as someone can raise bills of this material under PDS.”

