Punjab converts all 10 meritorious schools into Covid isolation centres

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 17:27 IST

Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday said to contain the spread of Covid-19, the education department has set aside 10 meritorious schools as Covid Care Isolation Centres.

Singla, who was at Meritorious School in Ghabdan to review the preparations, said as many as 8,346 beds were available in the hostels of these residential meritorious schools, and around 200 classrooms can also be used by the medical staff for other purposes.

These schools are situated in Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, Sangrur and Hoshiarpur districts.

“Coronavirus spreads from person to person. Therefore, creation of isolation and quarantine centres will be a boon in averting further spread of this virus,” the minister said.