Punjab cop dismissed for extorting money from fruit vendor in Hoshiarpur

cities

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 11:02 IST

Assistant sub inspector Gulzar Singh, posted at Sadar police station, who was placed under suspension early this week for extorting money from a fruit vendor, has been dismissed from service.

Senior superintendent of police Gaurav Garg said that Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta had taken a serious note of Gulzar Singh’s corrupt conduct.

The ASI had extorted Rs 1,000 from a vendor in the vegetable market by threatening to impound his vehicle.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera. The recorded telephonic talk between the ASI and the vendor was shared on social media.