Punjab cop runs 42-km marathon, inspires public to take charge of health

Sub inspector Rohit Heera dedicated the run to those working at the frontline in the war against the virus

cities Updated: Apr 27, 2020 22:45 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
To motivate people and to promote the importance of exercising at home, Rohit Heera, a sub inspector of Punjab Police, ran a 42-km marathon in the premises of Mohali’s state cyber crime cell.

Heera is a committed marathoner who has taken part in more than 20 marathons across the country and earned several medals for it. He has dedicated this 42-km run to medical staff, police personnel, sanitisation workers, media people and workers delivering essential commodities, working at the frontline in the war against the coronavirus.

He has urged people to exercise indoors for physical and mental well-being to cope with the stress caused by the pandemic.

