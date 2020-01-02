Punjab: Couple killed, 5 hurt as cop rams car into MUV

cities

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:54 IST

An elderly couple was killed and five others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and multi-utility vehicle (MUV) near Lubana village in Nabha late on Wednesday evening.

Six members of a Nabha family were returning from Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara when their Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was hit by Tata Indica Vista being driven by Punjab Police constable Deepinder Singh of Nurpura village in Sangrur district.

Jaswant Singh, 75, and his wife Narinder Kaur, 70, died on the spot. The cop, who is posted in Fatehgarh Sahib, and others were rushed to the Nabha civil hospital from where they were referred to Rajindra hospital, Patiala. The family runs an electrical goods shop in Nabha.

Couple’s son Surjan Singh, who was also injured, alleged that the cop was drunk. “The Vista car suddenly came from the wrong side and rammed into our vehicle,” he said. Eyewitnesses even made a video of a half-filled liquor bottle found near the driver’s seat of the cop’s car.

Rohti Pul chowki in-charge Manjit Singh said a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against Deepinder who is undergoing treatment. “It is not confirmed whether the cop was drunk. We are waiting for his medical report,” he said.

2 DIE IN FEROZEPUR CRASH

FEROZEPUR: Two persons were killed when a car they were travelling rammed into a tree near Arrif Kee village in Ferozepur on Wednesday night.

The accident took place when Balwinder Singh, 28, and Dawindal Sharma, 33, of Guru Har Sahai were on their way back home from Beas.

Police said the accident occurred due to dense fog.