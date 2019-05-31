34 cows dead, 22 critical after eating rotten fodder in Punjab dairy farm

The death toll of cows at a Punjab dairy farm in Malerkotla allegedly due to consumption of rotten fodder rose to 34 on Thursday.

Besides, 22 cows are reportedly in a critical condition and undergoing treatment under the guidance of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, and the Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (RDDL), Jalandhar.

Meanwhile, Malerkotla sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Charandeep Singh has ordered a probe into the death of these milch animals and sought a report from the Sangrur district deputy director of the animal husbandry department by June 3.

As many as 14 dairy cattle had died reportedly after consuming rotten vegetables and potatoes at the diary farm till May 28.

As the matter came to light, various teams of animal husbandry department and veterinary experts fromGuru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, rushed to contain any outbreak of disease due to the rotten fodder.

Though the family members of dairy owner Liyakat Ali claimed the death of over 80 cows and buffalos, the administration confirmed death of only 34 cows so far.

“The death toll of cows has reached 34 and 22 are critical. All the affected animals are undergoing treatment by the doctors of animal husbandry department round the clock under the guidance of experts from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and the Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory,” said Dr KG Goyal, deputy director, animal husbandry, Sangrur.

“Around 50 animals were shifted by the owner to an unknown place,” he added.

SDM Charandeep, who had visited the dairy farm, said the animals are being treated with the financial assistance of local NGOs as the owner had claimed he had no money for their treatment.

He said the matter is being probed from different angles.

“I have sought a report regarding the arrangements at the dairy farm, food items, fodder and its quality,” the SDM added.

