Ludhiana teacher pens song to motivate colleagues amid lockdown

Ludhiana teacher pens song to motivate colleagues amid lockdown

A government schoolteacher, who has sung the song ‘Online Pda Layie (let’s teach online)’ says the video garnered 1,007 views within 48 hours of being uploaded on YouTube

cities Updated: May 04, 2020 00:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The song, which is written by Sukhdev Hathuria, cluster head teacher in a government school, also encourages the teachers to connect with students through various online apps.
The song, which is written by Sukhdev Hathuria, cluster head teacher in a government school, also encourages the teachers to connect with students through various online apps.
         

To motivate teachers to conduct online classes for two hours daily, a government schoolteacher, Harpreet Singh Jagraon, has uploaded a four-minute YouTube video of him singing a Punjabi song ‘Online Pda Layie (let’s teach online)’.

The video was launched by the state education department on Saturday.

In the video, Jagraon, while highlighting the importance of education, asks teachers to make extra efforts in teaching students online so that their studies do not get affected due to the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The song, which is written by Sukhdev Hathuria, cluster head teacher in a government school, also encourages the teachers to connect with students through various online apps. “The schools were closed due to coronavirus outbreak before the start of the academic session. Though earlier, classes were held in schools for six hours daily, now, even if the teachers conduct online classes for about three hours every day, a lot of syllabus can be completed,” Jagraon said, adding that the teachers can use this time to make innovative videos that explain various concepts.

Jagraon said, “As the lockdown has been extended in the state till May 17, teachers must encourage students to study online. Through the song, we are trying to make every teacher understand the significance of engaging all students in academics and co-curricular activities online.”

The video garnered 1,007 views within 48 hours of it being uploaded on YouTube, Jagraon added.

