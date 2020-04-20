Punjab extends work hours to help factories tackle labour shortage

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:24 IST

After going back and forth on opening industrial activities in non-containment zones for three days, the Punjab government on Monday relaxed the working hours in factories to help them deal with labour shortage.

The labour department issued a notification to relax the provisions of the Factories Act, 1948, to extend the working hours in a day to 12 hours from the existing nine hours for optimum utilisation of labour.

“In the wake of the crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic, there are restrictions on movement of labour, leading to shortage,” according to a notification issued by principal secretary, labour, VK Janjua, to allow the extended hours of work in exercise of powers under Section 65 of the Act.

However, the factories will have to pay wages to workers at “twice the ordinary rate of wage” provided for overtime in the Act. The factories have also been directed to adhere to all precautionary measures advised by the Centre and the state government for maintaining sanitisation and social distancing. The orders will remain in force for three months.