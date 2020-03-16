Punjab govt doctors, paramedics given extension till September 30 amid coronavirus outbreak

cities

CHANDIGARH: The Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government on Monday issued a strong appeal to the people not to panic in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak but to take precautions by avoiding crowded places and mass gatherings.

Taking stock of the state’s preparedness to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak, the cabinet reviewed the reports of the seven-member group of ministers (GoM), set up under the chairmanship of local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra, to oversee preventive measures.

In a resolution passed at the meeting, the cabinet gave ex-post facto approval to the chief minister’s decision on extending the services of doctors and paramedical staff working with the state health and family welfare department till September 30, 2020.

Though Punjab has so far reported only one confirmed case, no effort is being spared by the state government to ensure stringent measures against the spread of the disease, which has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The cabinet appealed to the people to avoid going to crowded places and mass gatherings, to maintain hand and respiratory hygiene, and to ensure cleanliness of surroundings. People are also advised to wash their hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitiser and they should avoid touching their face, said an official spokesperson.

COUGH OR COLD?

DIAL 104 FOR HELP

People have been advised to avoid non-essential travel. Those having cough, sneezing and fever should contact 104, the medical helpline of the health and family welfare department or the control rooms of their respective districts.

The cabinet appealed to people to either defer wedding functions or ensure that no more than 50 people are present. It also appealed to religious and dera heads to limit the gatherings and educate their followers about the dangers of coronavirus.

The chief minister asked all ministers to closely monitor the situation and ensure the implementation of curbs in their respective districts, in close coordination with the administrative and civic officials. He urged them to hold regular meetings with the local administration.

Amarinder directed the health department to ensure that ventilators are available in all district hospitals to deal with any exigency. He ordered private and state run buses to carry hand sanitisers for passengers to ensure hygiene in the vehicles.

All government and private schools are already closed till March 31. However, medical colleges (senior year students) have been kept open as a support system. The cabinet decided that MBBS students who were not employed should be contacted and asked by the department to stand by on voluntary basis.

All cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools in the state have been closed since the midnight of March 14 till further orders. The cabinet has left the decision on the closure of malls and marriage palaces to the GoM.

AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

The meeting was informed that the deputy commissioners are geared up to launch house-to-house awareness campaigns, involving health workers being trained for the purpose, from March 19 to 26. Training of staff in districts will be completed by March 18, principal secretary, health and family welfare, Anurag Aggarwal, apprised the cabinet through a presentation.

As many as 91,689 passengers have been screened at the international airports in Amritsar and Mohali, as well as the international check-posts at Wagah border and Kartarpur Corridor till date. Of the eight symptomatic passengers found during screening at these sites, one was positive and hospitalised in Amritsar.

He said adequate stock of personal protective equipment, N95 masks, triple layer masks and gloves were available with the state health department for Covid-19.