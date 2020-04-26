Punjab govt offers help to Ludhiana residents stuck abroad

cities

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 19:26 IST

Natives of Ludhiana district stranded abroad can contact the district administration with relevant details if they wish to return to India, said additional deputy commissioner (development) Amrit Singh on Sunday.

Such residents may include those working or pursuing higher studies overseas.

“These people need to upload their details – name, father/husband name, mobile number, country of residence, current address, passport number, email ID, number of persons accompanying (in case of a family), address in Ludhiana district and the nearest airport – on the link bit.ly/2YaR54v,” she said.

Singh added that all details will then be sent to the state government and special flights will be arranged for such persons.