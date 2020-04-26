e-paper
Home / Cities / Punjab govt offers help to Ludhiana residents stuck abroad

Punjab govt offers help to Ludhiana residents stuck abroad

Additional deputy commissioner (development) says special flights will be arranged for such persons

cities Updated: Apr 26, 2020 19:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Such residents may include those working or pursuing higher studies overseas.
Such residents may include those working or pursuing higher studies overseas.(HT File Photo)
         

Natives of Ludhiana district stranded abroad can contact the district administration with relevant details if they wish to return to India, said additional deputy commissioner (development) Amrit Singh on Sunday.

Such residents may include those working or pursuing higher studies overseas.

“These people need to upload their details – name, father/husband name, mobile number, country of residence, current address, passport number, email ID, number of persons accompanying (in case of a family), address in Ludhiana district and the nearest airport – on the link bit.ly/2YaR54v,” she said.

Singh added that all details will then be sent to the state government and special flights will be arranged for such persons.

