Punjab govt set to regulate fee of pvt medical colleges: Soni

cities Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The Punjab government is all set to regulate the fee of private medical colleges so that students don’t have to pay extra, medical education minister OP Soni said on Saturday. Soni was here to attend the annual function of a school near Jalandhar Bypass.

He said cabinet gave the approval to amend the Punjab Private Health Sciences Educational Institutions (regulation of admission, fixation of fee and making of reservation) Act, 2006, by introducing an ordinance and it will take the shape of an Act in the next assembly session. “Tthere will be a cap on the fee being charged from the students pursuing medical education,” said Soni.

The Act will stipulate that the government can prescribe a fee structure for private medical institutions and distribute their seats between the management and government quota.

According to the proposed Act, the fee for medical colleges and other health institutions is fixed by the state government from time to time.

