Punjab govt to spend ₹25 crore on widening busy Landran Chowk in Mohali

With an aim to decongest the Landran Chowk in Mohali, the Punjab government has approved a budget of ₹25.33 crore for widening the road on its both sides.

“In the approved proposal, there is a provision of four-laning 400 metre stretch on both sides of the Landran Chowk,” said Vijay Inder Singla, minister, public works.

Landran Chowk is one of the busiest intersections in Mohali district, where long traffic jams are a routine. With 5,000 vehicles plying on the route every day, the junction connects Mohali with Sirhind, which is around 18 km from it, Banur, which is around 10 km from it, and Kharar, which is around 8 km from it.

On Mohali side, the road approaches the district court and administrative complex where hundreds of people visit every day.

Singla said for widening the chowk, land acquisition work is already in progress. “Acquisition will be completed in January 2020. After that, four-laning work will start,” he said.

The minister was speaking in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, answering a question raised by Bassi Pathana MLA Gurpreet Singh GP on steps being taken to make Landran Chowk free of traffic snarls.

The widening work has been stuck for two years. When the work was to be allotted in 2016, the code of conduct came into force and it was delayed. Then government had sanctioned ₹23 crore for the project, but it could not take off due to land acquisition issues.

Meanwhile, locals are miffed over traffic congestion in the area. “Despite being an important intersection, it has been left unattended by the authorities. The project is in limbo for the last three years,” said Manjeet Singh, a resident.

Sunny Singh, another resident, said: “Land acquisition issue should have been sorted out first. We are made to suffer without any fault of ours.”

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 00:49 IST