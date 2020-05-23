e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Punjab health minister takes stock of facilities in Mohali markets

Punjab health minister takes stock of facilities in Mohali markets

cities Updated: May 23, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

As the district has no active Covid-19 case and things are moving towards normalcy, Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Saturday visited various markets in Mohali to take stock of the situation.

Retailers of various markets, including Phases 11, 10, 9, 7, 3B2 and 5, raised issues such as parking problems and ineffective sewerage system.

Retailers of Palika Market, Phase 11, spoke about the pending courtyard work, ineffective sewerage system, parking problems being faced by residents, and improvement of approach road.

Likewise, Phase 10 market retailers sought installation of pavers and shopkeepers in Phase 9 market sought better sanitary conditions and more greenery, while Phase 3B2 traders demanded relaxation in property tax.

The shopkeepers also requested the minister not to allow street vendors to sell products on rehris in Phase 7 market which was a major cause for congestion there.

“With the situation moving fast towards normalcy, the overall development of Mohali needs to be fast-tracked as the city is an emerging hub of infrastructural development,” said Sidhu.

He assured the traders that all issues will be addressed and he will take them up at higher level.

“A sum of Rs 1.45 crore is to be released for the overall development of cooperative housing societies in Mohali,” he said.

Emphasising on cleanliness, Sidhu said having a hygienic environment was the need of the hour to ensure that Mohali remains coronavirus free.

He also urged residents to abide by social-distancing norms to stay safe.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In