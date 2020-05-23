Punjab health minister takes stock of facilities in Mohali markets

cities

Updated: May 23, 2020 22:19 IST

As the district has no active Covid-19 case and things are moving towards normalcy, Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Saturday visited various markets in Mohali to take stock of the situation.

Retailers of various markets, including Phases 11, 10, 9, 7, 3B2 and 5, raised issues such as parking problems and ineffective sewerage system.

Retailers of Palika Market, Phase 11, spoke about the pending courtyard work, ineffective sewerage system, parking problems being faced by residents, and improvement of approach road.

Likewise, Phase 10 market retailers sought installation of pavers and shopkeepers in Phase 9 market sought better sanitary conditions and more greenery, while Phase 3B2 traders demanded relaxation in property tax.

The shopkeepers also requested the minister not to allow street vendors to sell products on rehris in Phase 7 market which was a major cause for congestion there.

“With the situation moving fast towards normalcy, the overall development of Mohali needs to be fast-tracked as the city is an emerging hub of infrastructural development,” said Sidhu.

He assured the traders that all issues will be addressed and he will take them up at higher level.

“A sum of Rs 1.45 crore is to be released for the overall development of cooperative housing societies in Mohali,” he said.

Emphasising on cleanliness, Sidhu said having a hygienic environment was the need of the hour to ensure that Mohali remains coronavirus free.

He also urged residents to abide by social-distancing norms to stay safe.