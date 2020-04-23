Punjab Mandi Board secretary inspects wheat procurement in grain markets

cities

Punjab Mandi Board secretary Ravi Bhagat on Thursday visited grain markets in the district and informed that more than 24 lakh metric tonnes (MTs) of wheat have already been procured across Punjab during this season.

Overseeing the procurement of Ludhiana, Moga and Sangrur districts, Bhagat said that the Mandi Board has provided 27,000 litres of sanitisers in the mandis and distributed masks and ensured social distancing to fight infection and keep its people safe.

Bhagat visited the markets in Ludhiana city, Khanna, Doraha, Sahnewal and Mullanpur and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing procurement work in the district. He said Ludhiana is getting good quality produce in the market.

He said Punjab government is making dedicated efforts to support its farmers and common man in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. The state government is committed to procure every single food grain from the mandis of the state, he said.

Bhagat informed the Mandi Board has set up 4,000 purchase centres, out of which 3,000 are functioning. He said that the arrival of wheat is more than the last year.

The secretary said that the passes have been issued to the commission agents as per registered arrivals in their accounts and arhtiyas would distribute them among the farmers. So far, 4.5 lakh passes have been issued by the Mandi Board and the procurement season has been expanded from 20 days to 45 days for this year.