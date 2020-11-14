e-paper
Punjab: Online applications invited for recruitment of assistant superintendents of jail till December 7

Punjab: Online applications invited for recruitment of assistant superintendents of jail till December 7

For the convenience of the candidates, the syllabus of the examination had been uploaded on the website of the Board

cities Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 00:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board has invited applications for the recruitment of assistant superintendent of jails.

Talking to media persons, Raman Behl, chairman of the Services Selection Board, Punjab, said that interested candidates can apply online from November 16 to December 7, and the last date to deposit the fees is December 10.

Behl said that for the convenience of the candidates, the syllabus of the examination had been uploaded on the website of the Board.

The Board has also given approval to begin the recruitment process for 443 posts of junior draftsman in various departments and 1,090 posts of patwaris in the revenue department. An advertisement in this regard will be issued soon and applications will be sought from the candidates and after a written test, the eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.

