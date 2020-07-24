e-paper
Home / Cities / Punjab opens special Covid care centres for under-60 mild/asymptomatic patients

Punjab opens special Covid care centres for under-60 mild/asymptomatic patients

The state government has opened Covid Care Centres (CCCs) with 7,520 beds in 10 districts. Similar centres, with 100 beds each, would be opened soon in the remaining 12 districts

cities Updated: Jul 24, 2020 17:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
These centres are running in Meritorious Schools or other institutions and the capacity can be enhanced to 28,000 beds, if needed
These centres are running in Meritorious Schools or other institutions and the capacity can be enhanced to 28,000 beds, if needed
         

Chandigarh Augmenting its covid care capacity for mild asymptomatic cases, where the patient is under 60 years, the Punjab government has opened Covid Care Centres (CCCs) with 7,520 beds in 10 districts. Similar centres, with 100 beds each, would be opened soon in the remaining 12 districts.

A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said the capacities of beds in various districts are Jalandhar (1,000); Amritsar (1,000); Patiala (470); Bathinda (950); Ludhiana (1,200); Sangrur (800); Mohali, Mohali (500 bed capacity at Gian Sagar Hospital and 1,000 bed capacity at Chandigarh University); Pathankot (400); Fazilka (100) and Faridkot (100).

These centres are running in Meritorious Schools or other institutions and the capacity can be enhanced to 28,000 beds, if cases surge further. District administrations and the health departments are managing these and are being used to keep positive patients having none of any symptoms and without any co-morbidity like chronic diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, in isolation.

The centres are equipped with bed, adequate sanitation and security facilities with doctors, nurses, pharmacists, hospital administrators and counsellors monitoring it around the clock.

