e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Cities / Punjab-origin man to spend life in UK jail for murder

Punjab-origin man to spend life in UK jail for murder

cities Updated: Dec 17, 2019 23:33 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Hindustantimes
         

Sulakhan Singh, who was last week convicted of murdering his colleague Sukhwinder Singh, has been jailed by the Leicester Crown Court for life.

Sulakhan Singh

Sulakhan Singh, 39, stabbed Sukhwinder Singh to death on July 2 following an argument while they were carrying out refurbishment in a property in Leicester.

Singh was sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to serve a minimum of 22 years before he is eligible for parole. He was also given a three year and six months prison sentence for the bladed article offence which will run concurrently, the Leicestershire police said.

Detective chief inspector Tony Yarwood from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team, said: “Sulakhan Singh must now face up to the consequences of his actions.”

“Although no period of imprisonment will bring Sukhwinder back, I hope his family feel a sense of justice that he has been found guilty of murder and is now serving a life sentence.”

“This began as a relatively minor argument, but all of a sudden it spun out of control and – tragically – resulted in a man losing his life.”

tags
top news
Cops enter Madras University campus after protests against Jamia clashes, CAA
Cops enter Madras University campus after protests against Jamia clashes, CAA
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
SIT, NIA will probe Assam clashes, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
SIT, NIA will probe Assam clashes, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
Legendary theatre, film actor Dr Shriram Lagoo dies at 92
Legendary theatre, film actor Dr Shriram Lagoo dies at 92
China drops plea for discussion on Kashmir at UN
China drops plea for discussion on Kashmir at UN
4 booked over Babri razing enactment at school event attended by Kiran Bedi
4 booked over Babri razing enactment at school event attended by Kiran Bedi
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities