e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Punjab-origin Uber driver gets 1-year jail for transporting illegal immigrants in US

Punjab-origin Uber driver gets 1-year jail for transporting illegal immigrants in US

cities Updated: Feb 14, 2020 22:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

NEW YORK

A 30-year-old Indian man, who worked as an Uber driver, has been sentenced to a year in prison for knowingly transporting individuals who had entered the US illegally in exchange for money.

Jaswinder Singh most recently resided in Philadelphia. He was sentenced on Thursday to 12 months in prison for knowingly transporting illegal aliens within the United States for the purpose of financial gain, United States Attorney Grant Jaquith said.

Singh admitted that between January 1, 2019 and May 20, 2019, he picked up several aliens whom he knew had crossed illegally into the United States and transported them into the interior of the country, in exchange for payment.

On May 20, 2019, the day he was arrested for this offense, Singh drove to a location in New York state to pick up two aliens – including a child – who had illegally crossed into the United States from Canada. The aliens paid Singh USD 2,200 (₹1.57 lakh) after he picked them up. Singh, who previously sought and received asylum in the United States, faces possible deportation as a result of this offence.

United States district judge David N Hurd imposed a 2-year term of supervised release to begin after Singh is released from prison, in the event that Singh is not deported.

tags
top news
IAF may make it harder for pilots to join private airlines
IAF may make it harder for pilots to join private airlines
Kejriwal to share stage with 60 ‘architects of Delhi’ in swearing-in ceremony
Kejriwal to share stage with 60 ‘architects of Delhi’ in swearing-in ceremony
Intel points to enhanced activity in Balakot, expansion of JeM camp
Intel points to enhanced activity in Balakot, expansion of JeM camp
Structure of CDS-led military affairs department taking shape
Structure of CDS-led military affairs department taking shape
Caste identities in Delhi Assembly stay uniform
Caste identities in Delhi Assembly stay uniform
China’s coronavirus toll surges past 1500, over 66,000 people infected
China’s coronavirus toll surges past 1500, over 66,000 people infected
Supreme Court tweaks rules to fast-track appeals in death row cases
Supreme Court tweaks rules to fast-track appeals in death row cases
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities