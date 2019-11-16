e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Punjab: Pvt de-addiction centres circumventing govt order on medicine price cap

cities Updated: Nov 16, 2019 23:07 IST
Ravinder Vasudeva
Ravinder Vasudeva
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The prescription from a private de-addiction centre in Nabha, detailing the charges being levied under new heads.
The prescription from a private de-addiction centre in Nabha, detailing the charges being levied under new heads.(Ht photo)
         

Chandigarh In yet another twist to the issue of the state government capping the price of anti-addiction drug, Buprenorphine, at all 96 private de-addiction centres in the state, these facilities have started charging patients in ways that make a mockery of government orders.

Patients are being charged registration fee, consultation fee and counselling charges, instead of being asked to pay for Buprenorphine at anywhere between ₹35 and ₹50 per tablet, as was the previous practice. On November 4, the health and family welfare department had capped the rate of the medicine at ₹7.5 per tablet, saying that the government bought it at ₹3.5 per unit and private centres were fleecing patients by their ‘exorbitant pricing’.

The government says private centres are free to purchase the medicine from government-run Out-Patient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centres or rehabilitation centres.

With the centres downing shutters in protest against the capping of rates, the government had even asked civil surgeons to identify some of these de-addiction facilities where proceedings could be started for cancellation of licences for denying this essential health service.

Following this government move, the centres have opened, but are now charging patients in this new ‘roundabout’ way that circumvents the government order, leaving patients harassed and angry. “Nothing has changed for us, despite the government order on capping the medicine price. On a monthly basis, we are going to pay almost the same amount,” a patient from Sangrur said.

HT has collected payment slips of a number of patients from private de-addiction centres, where patients are being charged ₹700 per visit; typically, a patient is required to repeat the visit every ten days and is being given take-home dosages of Buprenorphine. Previously, no such charges were being levied.

Private de-addiction centres admit that they have started charging the fee. “We have been left with no option? We have to meet our expenses to run these centres and pay for staff salaries. Previously, our financial needs were met from the margin we earned on the medicine. Now, the government cannot regulate us on this fee,” said a private de-addiction centre owner from Ludhiana.

Govt firming up response

A government functionary dealing with the case said the department was aware of the issue. “Let’s see what we can do to deal with this,” he said.

Medicine unavailable at govt rates in market: Owners

In their defence, centre owners claim that the government has capped the drug price without any preparation. “The government has capped prices without any preparation. In the private market, supply is not available on the rates that it has prescribed. The supply that we are getting through the offices of the civil surgeons cannot be sold, as it has the stamp of ‘Punjab Government Supply Not To Be Sold’, and we also do not have any bills for the medicine. A mess has been created,” a centre owner claimed.

top news
‘Thought restrictions were gone’: Sabarimala woman devotee sent back on Day 1
‘Thought restrictions were gone’: Sabarimala woman devotee sent back on Day 1
Naidu’s TDP to seek Centre’s help on Amaravati, spotlights investor worries
Naidu’s TDP to seek Centre’s help on Amaravati, spotlights investor worries
China army in Hong Kong for first time since pro-democracy protests began
China army in Hong Kong for first time since pro-democracy protests began
Telangana RTC employees drop merger demand; too late, says govt spurning talks
Telangana RTC employees drop merger demand; too late, says govt spurning talks
More than all other teams combined: India take massive lead in WTC
More than all other teams combined: India take massive lead in WTC
India’s unemployment crisis is worrying, writes Karan Thapar
India’s unemployment crisis is worrying, writes Karan Thapar
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities