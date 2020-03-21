Punjab to ensure 24x7 power supply to hospitals, labs amid Covid-19 outbreak

cities

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 18:44 IST

The state government has issued instructions to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to provide uninterrupted 24x7 power supply to all healthcare institutes, such as medical colleges, hospitals, dispensaries, testing laboratories and quarantine centres, across the state, in view of Covid-19 outbreak.

In a communication to PSPCL chief managing director Baldev Singh Sran, the principal secretary, power, A Venu Prasad, has also directed the corporation to work proactively, as these places are the first contact point during a medical emergency. Instructions have been forwarded to all field offices, stated a PSPCL release.

In case of interruption in power supply, healthcare institutes, labs and quarantine facilities can contact PSPCL on 9646106835 and 9646106836.

Bill payment up to ₹10K can wait

Meanwhile, the power corporation has also decided to close cash counters of all subdivision field offices till March 31.

Payment of power bills up to ₹10,000 (by cash) has been deferred till March 31. Other consumers with bill amount above ₹10,000 should pay by the original due date, through cheque, demand draft or digital mode.

Scheduled document checking for recruitments at PSPCL has already been postponed till further orders.