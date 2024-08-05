Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.63 °C, check weather forecast for August 5, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on August 5, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on August 5, 2024, is 39.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.63 °C and 39.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 07:32 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.25 °C and 39.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.
With temperatures ranging between 32.63 °C and 39.33 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 52.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 5, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 6, 2024
|38.4 °C
|Light rain
|August 7, 2024
|39.87 °C
|Light rain
|August 8, 2024
|38.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 9, 2024
|35.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 10, 2024
|37.87 °C
|Scattered clouds
|August 11, 2024
|36.22 °C
|Light rain
|August 12, 2024
|33.5 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.42 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.44 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.56 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|26.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.45 °C
|Broken clouds
|Ahmedabad
|29.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|31.9 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story
