Home / Cities / Punjabi folk singer Lachi Bawa passes away

Punjabi folk singer Lachi Bawa passes away

Lachi, the elder daughter of noted Punjabi singer Gurmeet Bawa, was suffering from cancer and hospitalised in Ludhiana

Feb 13, 2020
HT Correspondent
AMRITSAR: Punjabi folk singer Lachi Bawa passed away on Wednesday night after battling cancer for the past few months. She was 46.

Lachi, the elder daughter of noted Punjabi singer Gurmeet Bawa, was hospitalised in Ludhiana.

Her younger sister Glory and she had been running a music academy in Gurmeet Bawa’s memory in Amritsar.

According to her family, the last rites will be held at the Durgiana Temple cremation ground at 2pm on Thursday.

Her husband had died a few years ago. She is survived by a son and a daughter.

