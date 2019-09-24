Punjabi singer Elly Mangat alleges torture in police custody

cities

Out on bail, Punjabi singer Harkirat Singh Mangat, popularly known as Elly Mangat, has alleged torture by the police while he was in custody.

Mangat has filed a complaint against DSP (city) Ramndeep Singh, his gunmen and station house officer (SHO) Matuar, Rajiv Kumar alleging that the duo tortured him and filmed an objectionable video.

Mangat has given the complaint to additional director general of police (ADGP) Sanjiv Kalra and demanded an inquiry from senior police official not less than the ADGP-level.

Mangat was arrested on September 11 from Sector 88, Mohali, where he had come from Canada to settle a score with his rival singer Rami Randhawa following a face-off on the social media.

The police had registered a case under Sections 294(obscene acts and songs), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act at Sohana police station. Rami Randhawa and his brother Prince have also been booked in the case and are out on bail.

SSP Mohali, Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “All the allegations are baseless.”

DSP Ramadeep Singh, has brushed the allegations of ill-treatment as “publicity stunt.” He added that Mangat was arrested to avoid the chaos that had arisen as he had called on his supporters in Sector 88 where he had gone to settle his issues with Randhawa brother

