Punjabi singer Karan Aujla fined for traffic violations in Mohali

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 01:20 IST

Punjabi singer, lyricist and rapper Karan Aujla has been fined by Mohali Traffic Police for his involvement in different traffic violations during his visit to the city last month.

“Aujla has been fined for five different violations of traffic rules,” deputy superintendent of police (DSP) traffic, Guriqbal Singh, said.

On November 22, the singer, along with his fans, had allegedly violated traffic rules and created nuisance on Airport Road. The police had swung into action after a TikTok video was shared on different social media groups, showing the singer, his friends and fans driving dangerously without wearing seat belts on the Airport Road.

VEHICLES IDENTIFIED

The district police, on the basis of CCTV grabs of the road, identified the eight vehicles which violated the traffic rules, including Mercedes in which Aujla was travelling. All the vehicles owners have been fined for different traffic violations.

Aujla landed at the Chandigarh International Airport on the afternoon of November 22 where his fans were waiting for him. When he left the airport, his fans started following his vehicle while he made videos of the same. The traffic movement was disrupted due to the large number of vehicles plying on the road which is also an accident-prone area.

AUJLA GIVES UNDERTAKING TO FOLLOW RULES

Aujla, who stays in Canada, was questioned by the police for more than two hours. Following this, he even gave in writing, stating that he will not violate any rule in the future and even urge his friends and fans to abide by the traffic rules.

The Punjabi singer was fined for five traffic violations including not use of seat belt, playing loud music, using pressure horn, dangerous driving by hanging out of the window of the moving vehicle and the sun roof to make the video and lane jumping. The challan will be forwarded to the Road Transport Authority of Mohali who will decide the fine to be paid by him. The amount may vary from ₹12,000 to 15,000.