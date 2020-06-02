e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Punjabi song ‘Dard Da Dariya’ dedicated to migrant workers

Punjabi song ‘Dard Da Dariya’ dedicated to migrant workers

music Updated: Jun 02, 2020 17:32 IST
Subhashree Nanda
Subhashree Nanda
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Senior journalist Satnam Singh Manak has penned the lyrics.
Senior journalist Satnam Singh Manak has penned the lyrics.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Covid-19 pandemic led to governments imposing lockdowns to check the spread of coronavirus. With life grinding to a halt, the worst hit were the migrant workers and daily-wagers who struggled without work and income.

Most of these migrant families covered thousands of miles on foot bearing with hunger, scorching heat, and the fear of catching the virus. This scenario moved many. One such person is senior journalist and executive editor of Ajit, Satnam Singh Manak.

With a career in journalism spanning four decades and a background in literature and creative writing, Manak was deeply moved by the unprecedented situation. “I, like many others, was forced rethink and reflect upon life, nature, our actions against it, its reactions to those acts, and so on. This led me to write Punjabi song Dard Da Dariya,” he says.

“The song is a dedication to the migrant labourers, who are crucial for the economy of the country. In Punjab, agriculture, trade, industries and other sectors are dependent on them. So, we should make efforts and support them so that they don’t have to move back to their native states or face any hardship here,” he says.

“I penned the lyrics, while Yakoob Gill lent his voice and Daljit Singh was the music director. The Ajit team helped us with footage for the video, and Music Machine Entertainment provided us the platform to reach the audience,” he says.

Singer Yakoob Gill.
Singer Yakoob Gill. ( HT PHOTO )

The video, which was released on Monday evening, has more than 8,300 views on YouTube, and over 7,000 views on Facebook so far.

top news
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
198 migrant workers killed in road accidents during lockdown: Report
198 migrant workers killed in road accidents during lockdown: Report
‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India
‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India
LIVE: In India, 95,527 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far, says Health Ministry
LIVE: In India, 95,527 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far, says Health Ministry
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
Floyd’s autopsy could help accused policeman’s defence, legal experts say
Floyd’s autopsy could help accused policeman’s defence, legal experts say
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In