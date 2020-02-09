Punjabi University ‘kitaab ghar’ to be named after Dalip Kaur Tiwana

cities

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:40 IST

The Punjabi University, Patiala, paid tributes to the noted Punjabi writer Dalip Kaur Tiwanaa at her ‘bhog’ ceremony at the gurdwara on varsity campus on Sunday.

Vice-chancellor Prof BS Ghuman said, “The ‘kitaab ghar’ of Punjabi University will be named after the author to encourage and inspire students to keep their literary zeal alive.”

“A series of memorial lectures, dedicated to the writer, will also be organised by the university to create an opportunity for Punjabis across globe to pay tributes to her literary contribution,” he said.

Ghuman announced that the university will undertake the work of collecting around 25 doctorate level research theses on works of Dr Tiwana.

He added that the personal literary collections of Tiwana will be archived in a special section at the main library, and a ‘smriti granth’ will also be produced highlighting her contributions to literature.

He announce that the Punjabi department of the university will hold a two-day national level seminar in memory of Tiwana and Jaswant Singh Kanwal.

Eminent writer and Punjab Arts Council chairman Dr Surjit Patar said that Tiwana’s contributions will inspire the future generations. MLA Hardial Singh Kamboj was present as a representative of the Punjab government. Former deputy speaker of Punjab Bir Devinder Singh also shared his memories of the writer.