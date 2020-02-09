e-paper
Punjabi University ‘kitaab ghar’ to be named after Dalip Kaur Tiwana

cities Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Dalip Kaur Tiwana
Dalip Kaur Tiwana (Bharat Bhushan )
         

The Punjabi University, Patiala, paid tributes to the noted Punjabi writer Dalip Kaur Tiwanaa at her ‘bhog’ ceremony at the gurdwara on varsity campus on Sunday.

Vice-chancellor Prof BS Ghuman said, “The ‘kitaab ghar’ of Punjabi University will be named after the author to encourage and inspire students to keep their literary zeal alive.”

“A series of memorial lectures, dedicated to the writer, will also be organised by the university to create an opportunity for Punjabis across globe to pay tributes to her literary contribution,” he said.

Ghuman announced that the university will undertake the work of collecting around 25 doctorate level research theses on works of Dr Tiwana.

He added that the personal literary collections of Tiwana will be archived in a special section at the main library, and a ‘smriti granth’ will also be produced highlighting her contributions to literature.

He announce that the Punjabi department of the university will hold a two-day national level seminar in memory of Tiwana and Jaswant Singh Kanwal.

Eminent writer and Punjab Arts Council chairman Dr Surjit Patar said that Tiwana’s contributions will inspire the future generations. MLA Hardial Singh Kamboj was present as a representative of the Punjab government. Former deputy speaker of Punjab Bir Devinder Singh also shared his memories of the writer.

'To oppose BJP is not opposing Hindus': RSS General Secretary
Civilian shot dead by suspected terrorists in J-K's Pulwama
Bishnoi's heroics in vain as Bangladesh win maiden U19 World Cup
PSA dossier cites Omar's 'influence', Mehbooba's 'anti-national statements'
'Accuracy important': EC defends 'delay' in releasing Delhi poll percentage
'Who are you showing your strength?': Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
