Pvt agency to be hired for installing integrated traffic surveillance system

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:43 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority Tuesday decided to hire a private agency that will implement integrated security surveillance system to streamline traffic management and address congestion issues across the city. To begin with, the authority will put 80 busy traffic intersections under surveillance, intensify enforcement and ensure discipline on roads so that thousands of motorists do not have to waste time in idling traffic.

“The authority will issue a tender for selecting a private firm next month and we aim to make this system operational in the next nine months,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority, said.

The authority, along with the traffic police and consultant Ernst&Young, will jointly work out all details related to this project before the tender is issued.

“Initially, the authority will install high-definition cameras at 80 spots, including traffic intersections, main roads and internal roads. Later, the authority will install cameras and other devices on all traffic junctions. All these sites will be connected to a control room, from where e-challans for traffic violations will be issued. The aim is to ensure discipline on roads, stop violations of traffic rules and ensure smooth movement of traffic,” a Noida authority official, not authorised to speak to media, said.

The authority had conceived this project in 2012 and was to put a 203 square kilometre area under real-time surveillance. In 2016, Noida authority officials prepared a detailed project report. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, a consultant for Noida, gave its green signal for the project in 2016 and also vetted the estimated budget of ₹114 crore for the project, the official said.

On May 3, 2016, then UP chief secretary asked the administration of 12 cities, including Noida, to improve traffic to reduce pollution. But this project did not take off. Now, the authority has revived this project with a target to improve traffic management.

“The traffic police and the Noida traffic cell will conduct site inspections and revise the detailed project report by October 10 so that the tender can be issued,” the official said.

