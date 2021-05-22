QR-code system to regulate distribution of O2 devices in Delhi

The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), a think tank of the Delhi government, has developed a QR code-based system to regulate the distribution of oxygen concentrators to various Delhi government hospitals. The organisation has so far coordinated the distribution of more than 2,300 such concentrators, said DDC vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah.

Another 1,700 oxygen concentrators and 100 ventilators are in the process of being supplied, said the government in a press statement.

Shah said, “Several donors have come forward to give critical medical supplies. At the same time, the donors were keen to ensure that these equipment were used efficiently. To address this concern, DDC collaborated with the Boston Consulting Group and Blowhorn, a logistics start-up working on a voluntary basis, to develop a state-of-the-art QR code based tracking system.”

He added: “The streamlined process involves the checking of medical equipment received from donors, attaching a unique QR code, and then supplying them to various hospitals as per their needs. At each step of the process, the QR code can be scanned to track the location as well as usage patterns of these machines.”