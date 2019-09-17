Quality check: External agency to monitor Jal Nigam projects

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:26 IST

The Jal Nigam is soon going to rope in an external agency that would monitor quality of construction in the projects undertaken by the civic body. Payments would be released to contractors after a quality check by the agency, said officials.

“An independent agency will check the quality of work in every project undertaken by the Jal Nigam. Payment will be released to contractors only after the quality check by the agency,” said G Pattanaik, chairman, Jal Nigam.

He said, “We have the best engineers, but they are not utilised properly. The quality of work done by the Jal Nigam is not satisfactory. As engineers lack administrative skills, I requested the chief minister to post an administrative service officer for the Jal Nigam MD’s post and he obliged by posting IAS officer Vikas Gothelwal.”

“We will ensure that Jal Nigam engineers are also trained in administration for future work. This will ensure all round transformation of the department,” he added.

“In two years, Jal Nigam has doubled its business,” claimed, Pattanaik who joined Jal Nigam as chairman in July 2017 when things in the department were not in good shape. The employees hadn’t got salaries for eight months and the department wasn’t considered a good performer, but in two years Jal Nigam has seen a turnaround, he said.

“The Jal Nigam was doing business of Rs 4,500 crore in 2017-18, which increased to Rs 6,700 crore in 2018-19. This year, we are set to cross Rs 10,000-crore mark, which is a big turnaround. Now, the employees are getting salaries on time. They have no grievances,” said Pattanaik.

The chairman said at present Jal Nigam is one of the most professional agencies, which is well equipped to perform any sort of engineering work.

Engineers to be trained in admn

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 22:26 IST