Quality of life in Navi Mumbai has improved: Report

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:52 IST

The annual Environment Status Report released by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) says the city’s quality of life index in 2018-19 has improved.

The report has been prepared by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) as per Drivers-Pressure-State-Impact-Response framework proposed by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) guidelines 2009.

NMMC has been annually calculating indices such as Environmental Quality Index (EQI), Urban Infrastructure Index and quality of life index for the past 18 years.

In the year 2018-19, the EQI improved by 0.63%, QOLI by 0.64% and UII by 0.65%.

Overall improvement of Environmental Quality Index is attributed to the improvement of air quality especially at traffic junctions, improvement in solid waste management, decrease in vector-borne diseases, completion of road construction in MIDC, increased awareness among the citizens among others.

The increase in Urban Infrastructure Index is attributed to the development of sanitation facilities, improved waste segregation at the source and improved operational efficiency of solid waste processing plants and completed construction of roads and bridges.

Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “NMMC has recorded an improvement in all parameters, owing to pro-environment initiatives such as effective waste segregation and management, closure of quarries, mangrove protection and development of roads.”

The Environment Performance Index (EPI) that takes into consideration 65 data variables which are compared against the state level and national level benchmarks or averages as may be applicable score for the NMMC area was determined to be 698.0 out of 944. It has registered an improvement of 0.64% as compared to the previous years.

He said, “The EPI has improved owing to major initiatives undertaken to increase awareness related to environmental, public transport, effective segregation and management of solid waste and development of roads. The growing demand for resources has exerted pressure on air, water and land resources. NMMC has undertaken necessary initiatives to meet these increasing demands.”

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 00:52 IST