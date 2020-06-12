e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Quarantine more close contacts: Mehta to TMC

Quarantine more close contacts: Mehta to TMC

cities Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:33 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra chief secretary Ajoy Mehta on Friday asked the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to quarantine at least twenty close contacts of each Covid positive patient, increase the number of quarantine centres, and emphasise on screening patients. Mehta was in Thane to take a stock of the situation in view of increasing Covid-19 cases in the city. He also asked to increase the area of the containment zone and ensure that restrictions are strictly implemented in these zones.

Mehta visited various parts of the district to check the preparedness of the local bodies to handle increasing Covid cases.

A civic official said, “He expressed that increase in quarantine will help flatten the curve. If one positive case is found, at least 20 close contacts of the person should be quarantined. We will have to increase the number of quarantine and isolation centres. If more people are quarantined, the load on hospitals will also ease and only critical patients can be sent to hospitals.”

Mehta also insisted on extensive screening of slum-dwellers. “He said no one from the slums should be home-quarantined and that they should be taken to quarantine centres. The area of containment zones will also be increased and lockdown restrictions will be strictly implemented in these zones.”

Mehta also asked the corporation to have adequate stock of essential medicines.

top news
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In