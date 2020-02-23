Queer pride parade for equality, acceptance and love

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:19 IST

LUCKNOW Over 300 members of the LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer) community gathered for the fourth Awadh Queer Pride parade in the state capital on Sunday.

Donning bright colours, the participants clapped, sang and danced on recent Bollywood numbers as they took out a march from Rana Pratap Marg to Hazratganj crossing. They were against oppressive attacks and varied forms of discrimination.

“We accept our identity and we are here to announce it to the society. We offer love and seek the same in return,” said Yadvendra Singh Darvesh, a member of the LGBTQ community and one of the organisers of the parade.

While most of the participants were from Lucknow, some also arrived from other parts of Uttar Pradesh and other states.

A member of the community, who travelled from Prayagraj to participate in the march, said: “I recently disclosed my sexual orientation to my family members. To my surprise, they accepted and supported my identity. I decided to participate in the parade to share my experience with other members of the community who are planning to come out of the closet like me.”

The participants interacted with each other and exchanged their numbers during the parade.

Besides sharing their experiences and struggles, the members also announced their solidarity with other members of their community.

“We marched against the oppressive attacks and discrimination against transgenders, lesbians, gays, bisexuals and pansexuals, asexuals and intersex people, wherever they are in the country. We want to be treated as a person, not by our sexual preferences,” said a participant.

The group was joined by several members of the civil society who supported the parade and pledged to support the community.

“We want the government to bring in legislation to protect members of LGBTQ community from harassment. We are planning a campaign in support of such legislation,” said Darvesh.

The participants also called to build a culture of acceptance for personal expression, love in all its consensual forms, across the barriers of gender, caste and class to ensure equal legal rights.

“Without acceptance of diversity and different opinions, we can never be an equal society. The Supreme Court has abolished the law criminalising homosexuality, but we continue to remain ‘criminals’ in the minds of people who are not ready to accept who we are,” said another participant at the parade.