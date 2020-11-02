Rabi production to be hit as state sees driest October after 2017

cities

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:14 IST

Shimla: With nine of 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh witnessing a deficit in rain of 100% (zero actual rainfall received) in October, production of Rabi crops is expected to be hit this season. Light snowfall and rainfall were recorded in Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and Kullu districts. Chamba and Kullu, however, witnessed 99% rain deficit with 0.3mm actual rainfall each while Lahaul-Spiti witnessed 95% less rainfall as it received 1.5 cm rain.

Overall, October rain of 0.4 mm precipitation was recorded in Himachal, which was 99% less than normal. In 2019, the state witnessed 18% less rain than normal, in 2018 the state saw 73% less rain than normal, while in 2017, Himachal witnessed 99% less rain than normal.

HP agriculture department director NK Badhan said crops like cereals, vegetables and rabi crops will suffer due to the rainfall deficit in October as this is the sowing period. “Dry weather delays the process of sowing the seeds, which is going to impact the yield of these crops between 10% and 15%,” Badhan added.

Agriculture makes a major contribution to the economy of the state. Over 90% population is residing in rural areas, and of which 62% are associated with agriculture activities and are dependent on agriculture for making their living. Agriculture and allied sectors contribute 12.7% to the state’s gross domestic income, with the government emphasising the strengthening of agriculture sector.

State’s meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said there were only two rainfall and snowfall spells witnessed on October 29 and 31 in the state, with the rest of the days remaining dry.

“On October 29, light rain was witnessed in Manali and Kothi, while traces of snow were recorded in Keylong. On October 31, light snow fell in Keylong, while light rain occurred in Manali and Chamba. On October 22, Snow occurred in Kinner Kailash Mountains Ranges,” added Manmohan.

The maximum temperature in the state, 36.4°C, was recorded in Una on October 3, while the minimum temperature of -1°C was recorded in Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district on October 26. The highest rain in the state has been recorded at 92.8 mm (+102%) during October 2004. In 2017, the state record lowest rainfall of 0.3mm (-99%).