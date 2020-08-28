e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Raids in Chandigarh, Delhi to arrest former Punjab Police chief Sumedh Singh Saini in murder case

Raids in Chandigarh, Delhi to arrest former Punjab Police chief Sumedh Singh Saini in murder case

Special investigation team probing the Balwant Singh Multani murder case of 1991 conducted the raids after additional district and sessions judge reserved orders on Saini’s anticipatory bail plea for August 29 and did not pass any orders on the interim stay on the ex-DGP’s arrest

chandigarh Updated: Aug 28, 2020 10:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A special investigation team of Punjab Police raiding the Chandigarh residence of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini (right).
A special investigation team of Punjab Police raiding the Chandigarh residence of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini (right).(HT Photos)
         

Mohali: A special investigating team (SIT), led by superintendent of police (SP) Harmandeep Singh Hans, on Friday morning raided various places in Chandigarh and Mohali to arrest former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini, in the murder case of Balwant Singh Multani, a Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (CITCO), employee.

The raids were conducted at Saini’s residences in Sector 20, Chandigarh, and in Delhi, but the former DGP was not there.

“When we arrived to issue summons to him at his residence in Sector 20 on August 21, he was not there. The summons were pasted outside the residence. We raided his residences in Chandigarh and Delhi on Friday morning, but he was not there again. We are hopeful of arresting him soon,” an SIT member said, requesting anonymity.

Saini faces arrest for murdering Multani after the SIT added Section 302 (murder) of the IPC to the first information report against him after two co-accused turned approvers.

On Thursday, the court of additional district and sessions judge (ADJ) Rajnish Garg reserved its orders on Saini’s anticipatory bail petition for August 29 for staying his arrest. The judge has not passed any orders on the interim stay on the arrest of the ex-DGP.

Special public prosecutor Sartej Singh Narula said this meant that Saini could be arrested, as the stay on his arrest ended on August 27.

In previous orders, Garg had ordered the SIT to give three-day notice to Saini, after adding murder sections to the FIR. The three-day notice ended at 6pm on August 24 and before that Saini had filed an application seeking anticipatory bail.

Multani was allegedly picked up by two officials in 1991 after a terrorist attack on Saini, in which four policemen deputed in his security were killed. The police later claimed that Multani had escaped from its custody in Qadian, Gurdaspur.

Former DSP Baldev Singh, Satvir Singh, a former inspector, Har Sahai Sharma, Anokh Singh, a former sub inspector, besides Jagir and Kuldip Singh were named in the case.

top news
Congress at its historic low, needs 24x7 leader, says Kapil Sibal
Congress at its historic low, needs 24x7 leader, says Kapil Sibal
JEE and NEET: 5 things you need to know today
JEE and NEET: 5 things you need to know today
India sees over 77,000 Covid-19 for the first time, 1,057 deaths
India sees over 77,000 Covid-19 for the first time, 1,057 deaths
Congress dissenters’ letter outlines 11-point agenda for internal reforms
Congress dissenters’ letter outlines 11-point agenda for internal reforms
Power supply to MP energy minister’s brother’s plant cut due to unpaid dues
Power supply to MP energy minister’s brother’s plant cut due to unpaid dues
7 dead, 2 missing due to flood triggered by persistent rainfall in Odisha
7 dead, 2 missing due to flood triggered by persistent rainfall in Odisha
IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot
IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot
Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals
Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In