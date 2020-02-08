e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Rail fracture near Badlapur delays CSMT trains

Rail fracture near Badlapur delays CSMT trains

cities Updated: Feb 08, 2020 01:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A rail fracture between Ambernath and Badlapur stations on Central line on Friday delayed CSMT-bound trains. The fracture, which was noticed around 6.46 am , was repaired within a few minutes but hit train services.

“The rail fracture, which was noticed on towards CSMT, was reported at 6:46 am, and repaired by 6.56 am. Locals were delayed by 10 to 15 minutes,” said a railway official.

The official from the Kalyan GRP (government railway police) said it was a minor fracture.

“The train services resumed by 7am. The Latur express train going towards CSMT had to halt near Badlapur till the fracture was repaired. It continued on its journey by 7.10am,” said an official from Kalyan GRP.

top news
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
India offered, says Jaishankar on evacuation of Pak students in Wuhan
India offered, says Jaishankar on evacuation of Pak students in Wuhan
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Anil Ambani to pay $100 mn in conditional order for Chinese banks: UK court
Anil Ambani to pay $100 mn in conditional order for Chinese banks: UK court
US offers $100 mn to China, other countries impacted by coronavirus
US offers $100 mn to China, other countries impacted by coronavirus
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities