Rail fracture near Badlapur delays CSMT trains

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 01:24 IST

A rail fracture between Ambernath and Badlapur stations on Central line on Friday delayed CSMT-bound trains. The fracture, which was noticed around 6.46 am , was repaired within a few minutes but hit train services.

“The rail fracture, which was noticed on towards CSMT, was reported at 6:46 am, and repaired by 6.56 am. Locals were delayed by 10 to 15 minutes,” said a railway official.

The official from the Kalyan GRP (government railway police) said it was a minor fracture.

“The train services resumed by 7am. The Latur express train going towards CSMT had to halt near Badlapur till the fracture was repaired. It continued on its journey by 7.10am,” said an official from Kalyan GRP.