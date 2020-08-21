e-paper
Home / Cities / Railway union demands action against Ludhiana contractor for bill discrepancy

Railway union demands action against Ludhiana contractor for bill discrepancy

Railway officers said they will make deductions in the bill produced by the contractor.

cities Updated: Aug 21, 2020 21:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The compound wall of park in railway colony number 10 which the contractor allegedly built using old bricks in Ludhiana on Friday.
The compound wall of park in railway colony number 10 which the contractor allegedly built using old bricks in Ludhiana on Friday.(Gurpreet Singh)
         

Alleging the use of old construction material to build a compound wall, Northern Railway Men’s Union (NRMU) here has demanded action against the contractor.

The NRMU has claimed that the contractor used second-hand bricks in the construction, while he produced bill of new bricks, and that the railway authorities were favouring the latter.

However, the railway officers have said as the matter is in their knowledge, they will deduct the amount from the bill produced by the contractor.

The authorities have demolished worn-out quarters in its railway colonies. In railway colony number 10 near Jagraon Bridge, the contractor has constructed a boundary wall of a park and compound wall of the colony and used the same old bricks from the demolished buildings. He has produced a bill claiming that he has used 1.30 lakh new bricks in the construction.

NRMU branch president Gaurav Sharma said there are more discrepancies in the construction work. They have raised the issued before the officers concerned and staged a protest seeking action against the contractor.

On August 13, they had protested outside the assistant divisional engineer’s office over the issue, but the officer had lodged an FIR against them at the Division 8 police station for staging a stir and not following social distancing norms.

Sharma added that the officers are favouring the contractor. Their protest is on and they seek action against the contractor.

When contacted, assistant divisional engineer Kapil Vats said no payment was made to the contractor against the construction. Railway will deduct the amount of old bricks from the bill, he added.

