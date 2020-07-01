e-paper
Railways to start 700 new trains from today in Mumbai

cities Updated: Jul 01, 2020 01:15 IST
HT Correspondent
MumbaiAround 700 new local train services will be introduced on Wednesday to facilitate the travel of those working in essential services. Currently, Central and Western Railway operate around 200 trains each for those in essential services.

Employees of the central government, nationalised banks, defence sector, income tax department, postal services, customs, Mumbai Port Trust(MPT), judiciary and the Raj Bhavan are also now permitted to travel by locals.

After the services resumed, only employees of the state government, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), civic school teachers and hospital staff were permitted to travel by local trains.

Delhi adds 2,199 new Covid cases, tally reaches 87,360, over 14k beds empty
Govt plans scheme for cashless treatment of accident victims
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
How India’s app ban threatens China’s rise as a global tech power
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Covid update: Bihar wedding hotspot; new virus in China; EU bars Indians
