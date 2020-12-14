Rain in winter puts grape, pomegranate, mango and tomato crops at risk: farmers

cities

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 20:23 IST

PUNE The unseasonal rainfall is expected to affect the grape, pomegranate, mango and tomato crops in Maharashtra, according to farmers.

Jagannath Khapre, president, All India Grapes Export Association, said, “Due to the change in weather and rain, grape producers will get affected. It is tough to estimate the losses immediately. Grapes crack due to the cold.”

Khapre added, “Grape vineyards have been seeing bad weather for the last three years. Earlier, rains washed out the crop. Due to lockdown, grape producers sold their produce at throw away prices.”

Grape farmer Shankar Gangude from Nashik district said, “My grape crop is ready. I was planning to sell the grapes in the next two weeks as almost all grapes are ready. Due to the change in weather, I am now worried. Grape is a very sensitive crop and its production cost is very high.”

Khapre expects the grape crops pan-Maharashtra, Nashik, Pune, Sangli, Solapur, and Latur – to be affected by the rain.

Hari Patil, a pomegranate farmer from Sangola in Solapur district, said, “Apart from grapes, these rains are going to affect the pomegranate and tomato crops as well.”

Rohit Gadre from Ratnagiri said, “Due to the rain and cold, we are worrying about the flowering of the mango crop. It might bring down mango production everywhere. This is mainly the flowering season for the mango fruit.”

Covid lockdowns bigger threat for exporters

Maharashtra is the largest grape exporter in India. All India Grapes Export Association president Jagannath Khapre said, “We are more worried about Covid-19 than the weather. Recently, England and Germany announced lock downs. Our grapes take 21 days to reach various countries. Grape season is going to start and if any country announces a lock down, it would be a huge loss for exporters and farmers here in Maharashtra.