Rain preparedness: Water tanks placed away from river to facilitate immersion

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 20:57 IST

Pune: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will put up enough water tanks / hauds near the riverbanks and roads to Ganpati idol immersion on Wednesday. Residents had to wait for immersion of Gauri and Ganesh idols on the seventh day of Ganeshotsav on September 8 as some water tanks submerged in the Mutha river along the Kasba/Vishrambaug bank and Mula river along Aundh due to rainfall.

To ease the load and provide safe passage for devotees and the Manache Ganpati on the final day of the festival, PMC has shifted water tanks for immersion closer to the road and away from the danger levels of rivers.

“We have decided to move the main water tanks/hauds closer to the road and up the riverbanks so that immersion is not affected in case it rains or if water is released from the dams,” said Dynaneshwar Molak, head, solid waste management department, PMC. Molak said PMC has 86 water tanks in 183 immersion spots across the city.

“We are making extra tanks at Ghole road, Aundh, Kasba and Vishrambaugwada near the rivers,” he added.

According to one of the NGOs volunteering on the seventh day, the water tanks erected were not enough for immersion of Gauri and Ganpati idols as some of the tanks were under water.

“It rained heavily on September 8 with rivers flowing above the danger mark and some of the water tanks built near the Mula river got submerged. Hence, remaining tanks had to bear the brunt with many idols floating up to the brim,” said Shaileja Deshpande, founder-volunteer of Jeevit Nadi, NGO helping on the Ganesh ghat near Rajiv Gandhi bridge.

Sandeep Kadam, ward officer, Aundh, said, “We have installed three extra iron water tanks for the final day as per the demand of residents.”

Kasba and Vishrambaug wada ward office has also set up extra water tanks on different roads. According to Ashish Mahaddalkar, ward officer, Kasba Vishrambaug wada, “In case of water rising in Mutha river, we have taken precautions to add to the existing tanks and have installed iron water tanks at Maharana Pratap Udyan (2), Subhash nagar (1), Tilak bridge ( 2) and Bhide bridge ( 2).”

