Rajbhar seeks proof of residence from PM, Shah, Yogi

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 19:35 IST

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Omprakash Rajbhar on Monday sought proof of residence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Attacking the BJP on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said, “Before seeking proof of residence from the people, Modi Ji, Shah Ji and Yogi Ji should give proof of being residents of India”.

Rajbhar, a former BJP ally who was removed from the Yogi cabinet last year, was speaking at a press conference at the circuit house in Varanasi.

“Of the total population (of India), around 15 crore (150 million) belong to nomadic castes. They keep moving from one place to another. How will they produce their proof of residence? In addition, each village has four to five landless residents. The government should tell where they would be taken (if they can’t produce proof of residence),” he said.

Rajbhar also said, “When they were contesting elections, they didn’t seek any proof of residence (from people).”

He said the government failed to generate employment and spur industrial growth and that was why it was trying to create divisions in the society by bringing the CAA.

“These people want minorities, backwards and Muslims to fight among themselves. They are misleading the people,” he said.

He claimed chief minister Yogi Adityanath accepted in a rally that corruption was on the rise.

“Why doesn’t the chief minister take action against officials indulging in corruption?” he asked.

He suggested that chief minister Yogi Adityanath resign.

To a question about different statements made by PM Modi and home minister Shah (on NRC), Rajbhar alleged both were liars.

He also said, the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a front of smaller parties, would contest 403 seats in the UP assembly elections due in early 2022. Rajbhar’s SBSP is part of this front.