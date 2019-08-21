Rajesh Gill elected president of Panjab University teacher body

cities

Rajesh Gill has become the president of Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) for third consecutive time after winning the elections held on Wednesday.

She beat Jayanti Dutta of the Mohammed Khalid group by 75 votes to become the first PU teacher to hold the president’s post for three terms.

Belonging to Ashok Goyal-Keshav Malhotra group, Gill is a professor in the sociology department. She had the backing of senator Navdeep Goyal as well. Her group made a clean sweep, claiming all the five posts.

PUTA, under Gill’s leadership, has been at the loggerheads with vice-chancellor Raj Kumar, even accusing him of “autocratic” behaviour. Dutta, on the other hand, had the backing of the senators’ group seen close to the V-C and Bharatiya Janata Party.

Expressing happiness over being elected once again, Gill said: “Teachers have reposed their faith in our group for the third time. We stood for the teachers’ dignity. Teachers are an intelligent class when it comes to voting. This means they want a PUTA that stands behind them and not a body that works in favour of the V-C.”

Talking about her priorities, Gill said implementation of the seventh pay commission and getting central status for the university will be on top of the list.

“We will also work towards creating a system to redress housing issues of teachers,” she said.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 23:31 IST