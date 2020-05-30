e-paper
Home / Cities / Rajiv Gandhi Colony residents land in soup for stopping, confining Ludhiana MC team holding survey

Rajiv Gandhi Colony residents land in soup for stopping, confining Ludhiana MC team holding survey

The team had gone there to conduct a survey for allotting flats, constructed under the Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) Scheme to residents who have encroached upon the government land in the colony.

cities Updated: May 30, 2020 21:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
At least 10 residents of the Rajiv Gandhi Colony have landed in the soup for allegedly stopping, thrashing and confining members of a municipal corporation (MC) team, which had gone to their area on Friday.

The team had gone there to conduct a survey for allotting flats, constructed under the Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) Scheme to residents who have encroached upon the government land in the colony.

In his complaint submitted with the police on Saturday, Narinder Kumar, a guard in the MC, alleged that he, along with Vikas Kumar, went to the area on Friday afternoon for conducting the survey.

“While we were doing our job, Vajinder Kumar, Paramjit Singh, Pinki, Rajveer Singh and around half a dozen more residents stopped us and snatched the survey documents from our hands. They also thrashed Vikas and took us behind a school in the Focal Point area. They confined us to that spot for at least three hours,” alleged Narinder.

A video has also gone viral on social networking sites showing Vajinder challenging the police and MLA Sanjay Talwar to take action against encroachers.

Area councillor Sandeep Kumari said, “The survey is being done to provide flats to encroachers and develop the land for facilitating residents. But these anti-social elements are becoming a hurdle in the entire process. Vajinder is a close aide of some Shiromani Akal Dal (SAD) leader. Earlier also, residents of the colony had attacked my husband’s vehicle when an MC team reached there to take action against encroachments a few months ago, but the police have failed to take any action against them.”

Focal Point station house officer Mohammad Jamil said, “The MC officials submitted their complaint on Saturday evening and police have initiated an inquiry into the matter. No arrest has been made so far.”

