e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Cities / Rajoana defers hunger strike after meeting SGPC chief at jail

Rajoana defers hunger strike after meeting SGPC chief at jail

Rajoana had decided to go on a stir against the SGPC for its “lack of support” in pursuing his appeal for commuting his death sentence

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Hindustantimes
         

A delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) met Balwant Singh Rajoana, who has been awarded death penalty for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, at Patiala’s central jail on Monday.

According to Rajoana’s sister Kamaldeep Kaur, he deferred his January-11 hunger strike after SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal met him in the prison and assured him all legal help in assisting his case.

Rajoana had decided to go on a stir against the SGPC for its “lack of support” in pursuing his appeal for commuting his death sentence.

“We have assured him that the SGPC will take up with the Centre the matter of not commuting his death penalty. We will also explore all available legal options and move Supreme Court accordingly,” Longowal said.

Central government had earlier included Rajoana’s name to the list of eight Sikh prisoners who are undergoing sentences for crimes that took place during the militancy period.

Their names were cleared for special remission by the Centre as a humanitarian gesture on the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev.

However in the first week of December, Union home minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha that no pardon was granted to Rajoana.

top news
Trump says Iran will ‘never’ have nukes; puts Iraq on notice
Trump says Iran will ‘never’ have nukes; puts Iraq on notice
Got vital clues, say Delhi cops on Crime Branch probe in JNU violence
Got vital clues, say Delhi cops on Crime Branch probe in JNU violence
Centre tells states to fall in line over traffic penalties, packs in a warning
Centre tells states to fall in line over traffic penalties, packs in a warning
Didn’t see ‘tukde-tukde’ gang when I studied in JNU: Jaishankar
Didn’t see ‘tukde-tukde’ gang when I studied in JNU: Jaishankar
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after technical snag
Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after technical snag
Why university students have finally found a voice | Opinion
Why university students have finally found a voice | Opinion
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali KhanRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities