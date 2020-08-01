e-paper
Home / Cities / Rakhi eve: Ludhiana shops, malls open today

Rakhi eve: Ludhiana shops, malls open today

The DC made it mandatory for sweetshop owners and Rakhi sellers to distribute two masks, along with the sweets and rachis, for free

cities Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Revoking the Sunday curfew restrictions for August 2, the district administration has allowed all shops and shopping malls to remain open on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

As per the order released by deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma, the businesses can remain open from 7am to 8pm, but residents and shopkeepers should adhere to social distancing and avoid gatherings. Residents have been advised to avoid travelling and wear masks in public.

Sharma has also made it mandatory for sweetshop owners and Rakhi sellers to distribute two masks, along with the sweets and rachis, for free. Earlier chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had made the same appeal to encourage the use of masks.

Meanwhile, the administration also allowed shops on Shahpur Road, a containment zone, to open on Saturday evening after shopkeepers complained to losses ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

