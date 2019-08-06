Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas also wants live streaming of Ayodhya case hearings

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 20:15 IST

With day-to-day hearing of the Ayodhya title suit case beginning in Supreme Court on Tuesday, saints associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas came in support to RSS ideologue KN Govindacharya’s petition seeking live streaming of the case or video recording of the court proceedings.

Welcoming Govindacharya’s move, the Nyas demanded access to the court proceedings of the case in some form.

Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari, however, said he was fine with what the apex court decides.

The Constitutional bench of CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer is hearing the Ayodhya title dispute case.

The day-to-day hearing of the case began in Supreme Court on Tuesday after the three-member mediation panel constituted by the top court failed to reach to any out of court settlement in the case.

“We are in favour of live streaming of proceedings of case in Supreme Court. It is a sensitive case of constitutional importance. Live streaming will help dispel any misinformation campaign about the ongoing case in court,” said Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

“If live streaming is not possible then proceedings of the case must be recorded and members of the Nyas must be allowed to attend court proceedings,” added Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has also welcomed Govindacharya’s petition for live streaming of the case.

“Live streaming of the Ayodhya case must be done. If this is not possible in such a short notice, then recording of court proceedings must be done,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 20:15 IST